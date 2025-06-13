Left Menu

Miraculous Escape in Tragic AI 171 Crash: Survivor's Account

The tragic AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad claimed 241 lives, including Yasha Kamdar and her family. Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor, recounted his harrowing experience from seat 11-A, narrowly escaping death as the aircraft crashed into a building. His miraculous survival remains a beacon amidst despair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 12:54 IST
Manish Kamdar, father of Yasha Kamdar, one of the passengers onboard the AI 171 flight (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The AI 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed the lives of 241 people, among them Yasha Kamdar, her children Rudra and Raksha, and her mother-in-law. The tragedy has left Yasha's father, Manish Kamdar, in profound shock, as he grapples with the loss of his daughter and family members.

Speaking to the media, Kamdar expressed frustration over the lack of communication and support from airport authorities. His daughter, son, and mother-in-law were en route to London when disaster struck. As the family seeks closure, DNA samples have been provided for identification. Meanwhile, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the flight's lone survivor, shared his story of survival amid the horror.

Ramesh, a British citizen of Indian origin seated in 11-A, recounted the terrifying moments post-crash in an interview with Doordarshan. His section of the plane had landed on a building's ground floor, providing a narrow escape path. Despite sustaining a burn injury, he managed to exit the wreckage. "It all happened in front of my eyes," he recalled, describing the chaotic aftermath and his bewilderment at surviving what seemed inevitable death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

