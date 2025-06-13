Miraculous Escape in Tragic AI 171 Crash: Survivor's Account

The AI 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed the lives of 241 people, among them Yasha Kamdar, her children Rudra and Raksha, and her mother-in-law. The tragedy has left Yasha's father, Manish Kamdar, in profound shock, as he grapples with the loss of his daughter and family members.

Speaking to the media, Kamdar expressed frustration over the lack of communication and support from airport authorities. His daughter, son, and mother-in-law were en route to London when disaster struck. As the family seeks closure, DNA samples have been provided for identification. Meanwhile, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the flight's lone survivor, shared his story of survival amid the horror.

Ramesh, a British citizen of Indian origin seated in 11-A, recounted the terrifying moments post-crash in an interview with Doordarshan. His section of the plane had landed on a building's ground floor, providing a narrow escape path. Despite sustaining a burn injury, he managed to exit the wreckage. "It all happened in front of my eyes," he recalled, describing the chaotic aftermath and his bewilderment at surviving what seemed inevitable death.

