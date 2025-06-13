Heatwave Scorches Rajasthan: Relief on the Horizon

The state of Rajasthan is currently enduring relentless heatwaves, with temperatures soaring to 47.8 degrees Celsius in Sri Ganganagar, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Radhey Shyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, indicated that the severe heat conditions are expected to persist for the next few days across western and northern Rajasthan.

However, relief may soon be on the way as pre-monsoon activities are set to start, leading to a temperature drop. This meteorological shift will bring down the severe heat, as conditions become favorable for the monsoon across eastern and central regions in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)