Left Menu

Heatwave Scorches Rajasthan: Relief on the Horizon

Rajasthan faces intense heatwaves, with temperatures peaking at 47.8°C in Sri Ganganagar. The IMD forecasts a gradual respite as pre-monsoon activities begin mid-June. Northwestern regions brace for another 2-3 days of heat before cooler conditions set in, driven by monsoon progress across Eastern and Central India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:03 IST
Heatwave Scorches Rajasthan: Relief on the Horizon
Director of Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, Radhey Shyam Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Rajasthan is currently enduring relentless heatwaves, with temperatures soaring to 47.8 degrees Celsius in Sri Ganganagar, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Radhey Shyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, indicated that the severe heat conditions are expected to persist for the next few days across western and northern Rajasthan.

However, relief may soon be on the way as pre-monsoon activities are set to start, leading to a temperature drop. This meteorological shift will bring down the severe heat, as conditions become favorable for the monsoon across eastern and central regions in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025