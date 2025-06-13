Left Menu

Massive Fire Engulfs Pulwama Village: A Developing Story

A significant fire erupted in Pulwama's Gusu village, Jammu and Kashmir. Firefighters are on-site attempting to control the blaze. Imagery from the scene depicts dense smoke billowing upwards. Authorities are yet to disclose further information regarding the incident.

Updated: 13-06-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:15 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a massive fire erupted in Gusu village located in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday afternoon, sending authorities scrambling to contain the blaze.

Firefighting units swiftly arrived at the scene as massive clouds of smoke ascended, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Authorities are actively working to control the fire, but as of now, further details about the incident remain scarce, leaving residents and officials on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

