Tragic Blaze in Solan: Search for Missing Nepalese Nationals Intensifies

A fire tragedy in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district has intensified search operations for six missing Nepalese nationals. The incident, which occurred at a building in Arki Bazaar on Sunday night, has resulted in three fatalities, including an eight-year-old child, officials reported.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), alongside state and local rescue teams, continues to scour the debris-strewn site. Police investigations point toward negligence, with possible links to cylinder explosions. Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh confirmed DNA analysis on recovered human remains.

District officials are probing the building's compliance with safety standards. Interviews with eyewitnesses suggested multiple cylinder blasts may have escalated the disaster, which primarily impacted migrant families occupying the structure.

