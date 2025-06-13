Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad Claims 241 Lives, One Survivor

Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma expressed profound sorrow following the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which resulted in the tragic loss of 241 lives. During his remarks, Sharma conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and highlighted the significant impact of the disaster, emphasizing the need to understand its cause.

The Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing Dreamliner 787-8, was en route to London's Gatwick Airport when it crashed shortly after departing Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday. The crash site was near a medical college complex in Meghaninagar. Out of the 242 passengers on board, only one person survived the horrific incident.

The ill-fated aircraft was under the experienced command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, while First Officer Clive Kundar assisted in the cockpit. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has launched a formal probe under the Union Civil Aviation Ministry's directive to determine the circumstances leading to the crash.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally visited Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to meet the lone survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, and others receiving medical treatment. Prior to his hospital visit, Modi assessed the crash site and conducted a review meeting with key officials. This tragic event has prompted an extensive investigation into the aviation disaster by Indian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)