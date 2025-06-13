Left Menu

Calls for Investigation and Judicial Probe After Tragic Air India 171 Crash

Congress leaders demand thorough investigations into the Air India 171 crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 241 lives. Calls for a judicial probe by a Supreme Court judge were made, while government officials express sorrow over the tragedy. The investigation is underway to determine the crash's cause.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has urged a comprehensive inquiry into the Air India Flight 171 crash, emphasizing the need to evaluate all possible causes. Tiwari expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives, highlighting the distressing impact on affected families.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge advocated for a judicial probe by a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge to uncover the truth behind the devastating incident. The crash has prompted expressions of grief from political figures, including Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

The ill-fated AI-171 Boeing Dreamliner crashed moments after takeoff from Ahmedabad International, causing widespread devastation. An investigation led by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is now underway, with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirming this probe's initiation.

