IMD Issues Orange Alert as Monsoon Rains Batter South India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in several Kerala districts and warns of widespread rainfall across Karnataka. Areas like Kasaragod and Kannur face potentially heavy rainfall from June 14 to 17, while Karnataka experiences substantial downpours, causing significant waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed an orange alert on several districts of Kerala, including Kasaragod and Kannur, due to imminent heavy rains. The forecast predicts substantial downpours from June 14 to 17, with potential for isolated extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm within 24 hours.

Simultaneously, the southwest monsoon, after a brief hiatus, has revitalized its force, unleashing substantial rain across Karnataka. IMD's seven-day weather forecast suggests widespread rain sweeping nearly all districts through June 17, notably affecting Dharwad district and causing significant waterlogging, particularly in Hanashi village.

The IMD expects continuous heavy rainfall in coastal and north interior Karnataka until June 17, turning particularly intense in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi districts. Winds are anticipated to maintain a speed between 30 to 40 km/h, potentially exacerbating conditions.

