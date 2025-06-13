Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervenes as 'Thug Life' Faces Threats in Karnataka

The Supreme Court has asked Karnataka's government to respond to threats against the film 'Thug Life'. The plea argues inaction on violent threats breaches freedom of speech rights. The film faces backlash due to Kamal Haasan's remarks on language, prompting security concerns for theaters screening the movie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:06 IST
Supreme Court Intervenes as 'Thug Life' Faces Threats in Karnataka
Supreme Court of India (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has directed the Karnataka government to urgently address a plea seeking protection against threats targeting the screening of Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life'. A bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan has issued notices to several parties, including the State police, Raaj Kamal Films, and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, demanding their official responses.

Counsel for the petitioner highlighted the lack of action by Karnataka's authorities despite violent threats targeting linguistic minorities, arguing that this has been further exacerbated by extremist involvement. Advocate A Velan noted no FIR has been filed, reflecting the authorities' inaction.

The Supreme Court scheduled a hearing for next week, noting the urgency of the situation. The plea also reveals that cinema halls have been threatened with destruction, allegedly linked to Kamal Haasan's controversial statement about the origins of the Kannada language. Filmmakers and audiences alike are concerned about the breach of their fundamental rights under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025