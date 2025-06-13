Supreme Court Intervenes as 'Thug Life' Faces Threats in Karnataka

The Supreme Court has directed the Karnataka government to urgently address a plea seeking protection against threats targeting the screening of Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life'. A bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan has issued notices to several parties, including the State police, Raaj Kamal Films, and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, demanding their official responses.

Counsel for the petitioner highlighted the lack of action by Karnataka's authorities despite violent threats targeting linguistic minorities, arguing that this has been further exacerbated by extremist involvement. Advocate A Velan noted no FIR has been filed, reflecting the authorities' inaction.

The Supreme Court scheduled a hearing for next week, noting the urgency of the situation. The plea also reveals that cinema halls have been threatened with destruction, allegedly linked to Kamal Haasan's controversial statement about the origins of the Kannada language. Filmmakers and audiences alike are concerned about the breach of their fundamental rights under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.