Uncontrolled Gas Flow at ONGC Well: Safety Measures in Action
An uncontrolled gas flow event at an ONGC crude well in Assam is under investigation. Safety protocols have been activated to manage the situation, with reinforcement teams on site. The incident has not resulted in any injuries, and efforts to control the well are ongoing.
In Assam's Sivasagar district, an uncontrolled gas flow from an ONGC crude well has sparked a major safety response after a recent blowout. This marks the second consecutive day of gas dispersion, prompting ONGC to launch a detailed investigation.
The state-run Maharatna company has assured that while control measures are progressing, emergency services are actively engaged. No injuries have been reported, and the situation remains uncompounded by fire. A full-scale emergency response, including technical specialists, has been deployed to handle and normalize operations swiftly.
This incident echoes the infamous 2020 OIL blowout, which saw devastating effects. Locals near this recent event have taken precautionary measures, given fears of potential risks. ONGC highlights its ongoing commitment to operational safety, community welfare, and environmental care in tackling the current challenge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
