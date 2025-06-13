Left Menu

Uncontrolled Gas Flow at ONGC Well: Safety Measures in Action

An uncontrolled gas flow event at an ONGC crude well in Assam is under investigation. Safety protocols have been activated to manage the situation, with reinforcement teams on site. The incident has not resulted in any injuries, and efforts to control the well are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sivasagar | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:30 IST
Uncontrolled Gas Flow at ONGC Well: Safety Measures in Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Assam's Sivasagar district, an uncontrolled gas flow from an ONGC crude well has sparked a major safety response after a recent blowout. This marks the second consecutive day of gas dispersion, prompting ONGC to launch a detailed investigation.

The state-run Maharatna company has assured that while control measures are progressing, emergency services are actively engaged. No injuries have been reported, and the situation remains uncompounded by fire. A full-scale emergency response, including technical specialists, has been deployed to handle and normalize operations swiftly.

This incident echoes the infamous 2020 OIL blowout, which saw devastating effects. Locals near this recent event have taken precautionary measures, given fears of potential risks. ONGC highlights its ongoing commitment to operational safety, community welfare, and environmental care in tackling the current challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025