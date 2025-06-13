Tensions Soar as Israel Strikes Iran: A Brewing Storm in the Middle East

In a dramatic escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, Israel has launched an extensive military operation against Iran, targeting nuclear facilities and missile production sites. The strikes, which allegedly eliminated several military commanders, aim to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

Although the U.S. disclaims any involvement, President Donald Trump described Iran as having provoked the attack by ignoring a U.S. ultimatum to curtail its nuclear program. As Iran vows retaliation, oil prices have surged, amplifying fears of broader regional unrest.

While Iran sustained significant losses, including key military figures, Israeli officials justify their actions, citing intelligence that Iran was nearing nuclear weapon capability. With global stakeholders urging de-escalation, renewed talks on Iran's nuclear enrichment are scheduled in Oman.

(With inputs from agencies.)