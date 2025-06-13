Oswal Pumps IPO: A Watershed Moment in Market Debut
Oswal Pumps' initial public offering saw 42% subscription on the first day. The IPO, concluding on June 17, combines a fresh issue and offer-for-sale, with total proceedings aimed at capital expenditures, investments, and debt repayment. The initial share sale generated significant interest, especially from non-institutional investors.
Oswal Pumps' initial public offering (IPO) received a moderate response, with a 42% subscription on its first day. Data from the NSE revealed bids for 67.83 lakh shares, compared to the 1.62 crore shares available.
The IPO, ending on June 17, features a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 890 crore and an offer-for-sale valued at Rs 497.34 crore, set at a price range of Rs 584-614 per share. These efforts intend to raise a total of Rs 1,387.34 crore.
Proceeds will finance capital projects, investment in a subsidiary, new manufacturing facilities, debt settlement, and corporate purposes. Prominent book-running lead managers include IIFL Capital Services and Axis Capital, among others.
