Oswal Pumps IPO: A Watershed Moment in Market Debut

Oswal Pumps' initial public offering (IPO) received a moderate response, with a 42% subscription on its first day. Data from the NSE revealed bids for 67.83 lakh shares, compared to the 1.62 crore shares available.

The IPO, ending on June 17, features a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 890 crore and an offer-for-sale valued at Rs 497.34 crore, set at a price range of Rs 584-614 per share. These efforts intend to raise a total of Rs 1,387.34 crore.

Proceeds will finance capital projects, investment in a subsidiary, new manufacturing facilities, debt settlement, and corporate purposes. Prominent book-running lead managers include IIFL Capital Services and Axis Capital, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)