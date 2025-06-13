Left Menu

Middle East Tensions Ignite Oil Price Surge

Oil prices surged over $5 amid Middle East tensions after Israel struck Iranian targets. The conflict has raised concerns over potential disruptions in oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway. Analysts suggest the oil rally might be temporary due to geopolitical uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:05 IST
Middle East Tensions Ignite Oil Price Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global oil prices leaped to multi-month highs on Friday, climbing over $5, after Israel's military strikes against Iran ignited fears of disruptions in Middle Eastern oil supplies. Brent crude futures rose $5.25 to $74.61 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate saw an increase of $5.57, hitting $73.61 per barrel.

The escalation stems from Israel targeting Iran's nuclear facilities in a prolonged operation intended to thwart Tehran's atomic ambitions. Iran vowed a stern response, escalating the geopolitical stakes. Notably, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iran for a deal to prevent further attacks.

Despite concerns, Iranian oil infrastructure remains unscathed, with SEB analyst Ole Hvalbye noting the Strait of Hormuz has not been impacted. Analysts are divided on the longevity of the oil price surge, with some predicting limited duration while others assess broader geopolitical risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025