Eyewitness Account Unveiled: Hours Before Air India Tragedy

An eyewitness has shared observations of irregularities on the Air India plane that tragically crashed near Ahmedabad airport. Akash Vatsa, a passenger on the same Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner hours earlier, noticed unusual movements of the aircraft's flaps and malfunctioning air conditioning during his flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad.

According to Vatsa, the rear part of the flaps moved repeatedly at cruising altitude—a point he found concerning, though aviation experts reportedly claim such a phenomenon is normal for take-offs. Furthermore, he attempted to address the issue of non-operational air conditioning, but cabin crew prioritized imminent departure preparations.

The tragedy unfolded as Air India flight AI 171, carrying 242 people, crashed into a doctor's hostel, leaving 241 dead, including ex-Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Passenger Vishwashkumar Ramesh, the only survivor, is receiving treatment. Authorities reported the flight comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian national.