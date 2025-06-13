Shimla's Rainy Respite: A Heavenly Escape for Tourists
A brief spell of light rain in Shimla brings relief from the heat for residents and tourists, who enjoy the pleasant weather. The respite provided a refreshing break from the soaring temperatures of the northern plains, attracting visitors seeking cooler climates and promoting increased tourism activity in the area.
A brief spell of light rain and drizzle in Shimla on Friday afternoon offered residents and tourists partial relief from the oppressive heat, with many seen enjoying the cool, pleasant weather along the iconic Mall Road.
Visitors from the scorching northern plains of India, where temperatures have been registering between 45-50°C, found the cooler Shimla climate a heavenly escape. Among tourists was Vikram Kumar from Amritsar, who described the weather shift as a refreshing surprise.
Deepak Kumar, another visitor from Punjab, praised Shimla's beautiful and refreshing climate, expressing delight over the value for his spending. The influx of tourists has boosted local businesses, coinciding with an approaching Western Disturbance forecasted to occur soon.
