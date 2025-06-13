Uncontrolled Gas Flow: ONGC Handles Blowout at Assam Well
A blowout at an ONGC crude well in Assam's Sivasagar district has resulted in uncontrolled gas flow, prompting a crisis management effort. ONGC is investigating the cause and working to control the situation while ensuring safety. This incident recalls the 2020 Northeast industrial disaster.
An uncontrolled flow of gas from a crude well belonging to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Assam's Sivasagar district continues for the second day, officials report. Following a blowout on Thursday, efforts to manage the situation are underway, with ONGC launching an investigation.
Emergency protocols were activated swiftly, and the scene has been secured, ONGC stated. The company has ensured that no fire has erupted and noted no injuries. However, gas continues to flow in an uncontrolled manner.
As ONGC works to normalize operations, residents nearby remain cautious, fearing a possible blast. The incident parallels a 2020 disaster in the Northeast, emphasizing the need for stringent safety standards in the energy sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
