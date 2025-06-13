Indian Navy's Daring Rescue: Seafarer Airlifted from Oil Tanker

In a remarkable display of maritime rescue, the Indian Navy successfully airlifted a critically ill Indian seafarer from the oil tanker Eagle Veracruz, sailing under a Singapore flag in the Arabian Sea. The distress call, relayed by the Information Fusion Centre of the Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), was received on June 13, 2025, requesting immediate medical intervention.

A Seaking helicopter was swiftly dispatched from INS Garuda in Kochi, with the patrol vessel INS Sharda also diverted to assist in the rescue mission. Faced with significant challenges, including poor visibility due to the monsoon and the absence of a landing platform, the Seaking crew executed a flawless winching procedure, hoisting the patient from the deck of the vessel.

The critically ill seafarer was promptly transported to INS Garuda and subsequently transferred to a hospital in Kochi for further medical treatment, ensuring rapid medical intervention. The operation underscored the Indian Navy's readiness and skill in conducting emergency maritime rescues under challenging conditions. (ANI)

