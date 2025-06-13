Doctors Demand Compensation for Air India Crash Victims

In a significant legal move, two doctors have submitted a letter petition to the Supreme Court of India, urging the central government to allocate adequate compensation for the victims of the recent Air India flight AI-171 crash near Ahmedabad airport.

The petition, filed by Dr. Saurav Kumar and Dr. Dhruv Chauhan, requests immediate interim compensation of Rs 50 lakh for each family of the deceased, including resident doctors from Ahmedabad's BJ Medical College who perished in the crash.

The doctors' plea emphasizes the state's responsibility, as outlined in constitutional provisions and a 2020 Supreme Court judgement, to assess and provide fair compensation. They also call for a High-Level Expert Committee to determine final compensation and demand government support for rehabilitation and employment for victims' families.

Furthermore, the plea seeks a comprehensive investigation into the crash to prevent future tragedies. Following the crash, Air India's owner, Tata Group, pledged Rs 1 crore compensation per deceased's family, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has mandated enhanced safety checks on affected aircraft.

Out of 241 passengers, only Vishwashkumar Ramesh survived the crash, sustaining injuries and currently under medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)