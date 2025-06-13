Gas Supply Crisis: Egypt’s Fertilizer Industry Faces Shutdown

Egyptian fertilizer producers were compelled to cease operations on Friday as a result of a sharp decline in natural gas imports from Israel. This halt comes in the wake of Israeli military offensives targeting Iranian nuclear and missile sites, leaving major Israeli gas fields, including Leviathan and Karish, temporarily shut down.

The Egyptian Petroleum Ministry has activated an emergency response plan designed to prioritize the distribution of available gas supplies while maximizing the use of alternative fuel sources. Power stations have escalated their reliance on fuel oil and are transitioning some facilities to diesel to maintain the stability of the energy grid and prevent power disruptions.

Although the ministry has not provided a timeline for normalizing gas supplies, it remains committed to optimizing the continuity of power station operations. The closure exacerbates Egypt's dependence on Israeli gas, which constitutes a significant portion of the nation's imported supply. Efforts to mobilize three newly acquired FSRUs are underway to enhance regasification capacity.