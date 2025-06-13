Left Menu

Gas Supply Crisis: Egypt’s Fertilizer Industry Faces Shutdown

Egyptian fertilizer producers halted operations due to reduced natural gas imports from Israel, following Israeli military actions. Egypt's Petroleum Ministry initiated an emergency plan to prioritize gas allocations and maximize fuel oil use. The disruption stems from the closure of major Israeli gas fields Leviathan and Karish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:22 IST
Gas Supply Crisis: Egypt’s Fertilizer Industry Faces Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Egyptian fertilizer producers were compelled to cease operations on Friday as a result of a sharp decline in natural gas imports from Israel. This halt comes in the wake of Israeli military offensives targeting Iranian nuclear and missile sites, leaving major Israeli gas fields, including Leviathan and Karish, temporarily shut down.

The Egyptian Petroleum Ministry has activated an emergency response plan designed to prioritize the distribution of available gas supplies while maximizing the use of alternative fuel sources. Power stations have escalated their reliance on fuel oil and are transitioning some facilities to diesel to maintain the stability of the energy grid and prevent power disruptions.

Although the ministry has not provided a timeline for normalizing gas supplies, it remains committed to optimizing the continuity of power station operations. The closure exacerbates Egypt's dependence on Israeli gas, which constitutes a significant portion of the nation's imported supply. Efforts to mobilize three newly acquired FSRUs are underway to enhance regasification capacity.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025