Operation Rising Lion: Escalating Tensions Between Israel and Iran

In a significant escalation, Israel initiated 'Operation Rising Lion,' targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure, including the Natanz site, resulting in the deaths of key Iranian military leaders.

Iran vowed strong retaliation, intensifying regional instability, while U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that diplomatic negotiations remain a possibility, emphasizing the urgency of reaching a peaceful resolution.

Both nations exchange threats as Iran prepares for possible retaliatory measures, and international actors, including the United Nations, closely monitor the escalating tension in a critical geopolitical scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)