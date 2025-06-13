Left Menu

Operation Rising Lion: Escalating Tensions Between Israel and Iran

Israel has launched extensive attacks on Iran's nuclear sites, including Natanz, killing top Iranian military figures. In retaliation, Iran threatens severe consequences. While the U.S. suggests talks are still possible, regional tensions rise. Israel aims to dismantle Iran's nuclear program, despite Iran's claims of peaceful intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:45 IST
Operation Rising Lion: Escalating Tensions Between Israel and Iran

In a significant escalation, Israel initiated 'Operation Rising Lion,' targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure, including the Natanz site, resulting in the deaths of key Iranian military leaders.

Iran vowed strong retaliation, intensifying regional instability, while U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that diplomatic negotiations remain a possibility, emphasizing the urgency of reaching a peaceful resolution.

Both nations exchange threats as Iran prepares for possible retaliatory measures, and international actors, including the United Nations, closely monitor the escalating tension in a critical geopolitical scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
2
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India
3
In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

 Global
4
Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025