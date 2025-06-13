Left Menu

Mallikarjun Kharge Visits Ahmedabad After Air India Tragedy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge visits Ahmedabad to support the families affected by the Air India crash. The tragedy resulted in 241 deaths, with one survivor. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has pledged full cooperation with investigations and support for victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:54 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge Visits Ahmedabad After Air India Tragedy
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of solidarity, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, is set to visit Ahmedabad on Saturday. He aims to extend his support to the grieving families affected by the catastrophic Air India plane crash.

Expressing condolences, Kharge will visit the Government Civil Hospital to meet the injured and the bereaved families, as well as the crash site, which saw 241 of the 242 onboard fatalities. Among the deceased is former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, with a lone survivor, British national Vishwashkumar Ramesh, currently receiving medical care.

On Friday, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson conveyed the airline's deep sorrow over the incident and assured comprehensive aid to those affected. Wilson met with government stakeholders, emphasizing the airline's commitment to a transparent investigation and continued support for impacted families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
2
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India
3
In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

 Global
4
Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025