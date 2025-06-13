Mallikarjun Kharge Visits Ahmedabad After Air India Tragedy

In a show of solidarity, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, is set to visit Ahmedabad on Saturday. He aims to extend his support to the grieving families affected by the catastrophic Air India plane crash.

Expressing condolences, Kharge will visit the Government Civil Hospital to meet the injured and the bereaved families, as well as the crash site, which saw 241 of the 242 onboard fatalities. Among the deceased is former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, with a lone survivor, British national Vishwashkumar Ramesh, currently receiving medical care.

On Friday, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson conveyed the airline's deep sorrow over the incident and assured comprehensive aid to those affected. Wilson met with government stakeholders, emphasizing the airline's commitment to a transparent investigation and continued support for impacted families.

(With inputs from agencies.)