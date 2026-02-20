Stranded at Sea: Gujarat Fishermen's Plight in Pakistani Prisons

In a recent session of the Gujarat state assembly, Fisheries Minister Jitu Vaghani disclosed that 128 fishermen from the state are presently incarcerated in Pakistani jails. This disclosure came in response to an inquiry by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gopal Italia during the ongoing Budget Session's Question Hour.

The minister also revealed the tragic deaths of three fishermen over the past two years while in Pakistani custody. Two deaths occurred between January 2024 and January 2025, while the third unfortunate demise took place between January 2025 and January 2026.

Gujarat's government remains proactive, sending letters to the Indian Central Government to facilitate the fishermen's release. The detainment process usually involves the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency apprehending these individuals on charges of trespassing into Pakistani waters, beyond the International Maritime Border Line in the Arabian Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)