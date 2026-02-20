Left Menu

Stranded at Sea: Gujarat Fishermen's Plight in Pakistani Prisons

A total of 128 fishermen from Gujarat are imprisoned in Pakistan, as confirmed by the state assembly. Efforts by the Gujarat government to secure their release involve regularly communicating with the Centre. The fishermen are often detained for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Border Line in the Arabian Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:47 IST
In a recent session of the Gujarat state assembly, Fisheries Minister Jitu Vaghani disclosed that 128 fishermen from the state are presently incarcerated in Pakistani jails. This disclosure came in response to an inquiry by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gopal Italia during the ongoing Budget Session's Question Hour.

The minister also revealed the tragic deaths of three fishermen over the past two years while in Pakistani custody. Two deaths occurred between January 2024 and January 2025, while the third unfortunate demise took place between January 2025 and January 2026.

Gujarat's government remains proactive, sending letters to the Indian Central Government to facilitate the fishermen's release. The detainment process usually involves the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency apprehending these individuals on charges of trespassing into Pakistani waters, beyond the International Maritime Border Line in the Arabian Sea.

