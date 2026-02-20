Nitin Nabin Rallies BJP Troops in Gujarat Ahead of Key Elections
BJP chief Nitin Nabin visits Gujarat to rally party workers and counter opposition forces he claims are rising ahead of upcoming elections. Nabin calls for strong connections with locals to overcome part-time politicians. Acknowledging the state's leadership legacy, he praises local BJP efforts and achievements.
- Country:
- India
BJP chief Nitin Nabin launched a vibrant campaign in Gujarat on Friday, rallying party supporters and cautioning against opposition forces he says lack commitment to national security and citizens' welfare.
During his visit, he urged BJP workers to establish robust ties with locals to resist 'part-time politicians' who surface during elections. Nabin highlighted Gujarat's historical influence and praised local leaders for their dedication to progress.
He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah's contributions, emphasizing that voting in Gujarat affects leadership across the nation. His trip coincided with a visit by senior AAP leaders, adding to the political fervor in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
