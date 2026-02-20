Left Menu

Nitin Nabin Rallies BJP Troops in Gujarat Ahead of Key Elections

BJP chief Nitin Nabin visits Gujarat to rally party workers and counter opposition forces he claims are rising ahead of upcoming elections. Nabin calls for strong connections with locals to overcome part-time politicians. Acknowledging the state's leadership legacy, he praises local BJP efforts and achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:52 IST
Nitin Nabin Rallies BJP Troops in Gujarat Ahead of Key Elections
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

BJP chief Nitin Nabin launched a vibrant campaign in Gujarat on Friday, rallying party supporters and cautioning against opposition forces he says lack commitment to national security and citizens' welfare.

During his visit, he urged BJP workers to establish robust ties with locals to resist 'part-time politicians' who surface during elections. Nabin highlighted Gujarat's historical influence and praised local leaders for their dedication to progress.

He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah's contributions, emphasizing that voting in Gujarat affects leadership across the nation. His trip coincided with a visit by senior AAP leaders, adding to the political fervor in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Struggles with Moderate Air Quality: A Persistent Challenge

Mumbai Struggles with Moderate Air Quality: A Persistent Challenge

 India
2
India Scrutinizes Middle East Exposure Amid US-Iran Tensions

India Scrutinizes Middle East Exposure Amid US-Iran Tensions

 India
3
Australia's Bowlers Dominate: Oman Crumbles in T20 Finale

Australia's Bowlers Dominate: Oman Crumbles in T20 Finale

 Global
4
Supreme Court Overturns Trump's National Emergency Tariffs: A New Chapter for Global Trade

Supreme Court Overturns Trump's National Emergency Tariffs: A New Chapter fo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026