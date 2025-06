Debate Over Iran's Response to Israel's Aggression

In a recent conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi firmly rejected calls for restraint in response to Israel's recent aggression. This discussion took place during a phone call with British Foreign Minister David Lammy.

Araqchi critiqued these calls as unjustified, emphasizing Iran's need to maintain a strong defense posture in the face of Israel's actions.

The dialogue reflects the ongoing complexities in regional diplomacy and Iran's unwavering position on its defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)