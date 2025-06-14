Kim Jong Un's Push for Modern Warfare: A Look into North Korea's Military Expansion
Kim Jong Un inspected North Korean military factories, urging expansion of artillery shell production to meet modern warfare needs. Emphasizing increased automation and strategic enhancement, Kim's actions align with efforts to fortify military capabilities and strengthened relations with Russia amid global scrutiny.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is advancing the nation's military capabilities, inspecting industrial factories and highlighting the need to expand shell production. During his visit, Kim emphasized that adapting to modern warfare requires a ramp-up in manufacturing output, according to state media KCNA.
Kim's directives included rationalizing the production process and increasing automation to enhance efficiency. These moves are seen as part of a broader strategy to strengthen North Korea's military while consolidating ties with Russia.
According to a UN report, North Korea has already supplied Russia with more than 20,000 containers of munitions, indicating a significant cooperative effort between the two nations amidst international tensions.
