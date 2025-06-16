Left Menu

Census 2027 Debate: Transparency or Political Strategy?

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has raised serious questions about the upcoming 2027 Census, challenging the transparency and inclusiveness of the process. Tagore queried whether the census will follow a Telangana-like model or become another political gimmick under Union Home Minister Amit Shah's oversight.

In a fiery exchange, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has voiced skepticism over the forthcoming 2027 Census, suggesting it could either mirror Telangana's model or devolve into another "Jumla." He took to social media to press Union Home Minister Amit Shah for clarity on the government's approach.

Tagore's concerns highlight the political tension surrounding the release of comprehensive caste data, especially the inclusion of OBCs. While questioning if political convenience is dictating the process, he insists on transparency to avoid mere data collection exercises.

Tagore further emphasized the potential of the 2027 Census as a justice tool rather than a headline stunt. His comments come amid the government's announcement to initiate the census process in March 2027, a significant event since the census's last full execution in 1931.

