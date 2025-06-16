Calm Amid Tension: UN Chief on Iran's Nuclear Facilities

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi addressed concerns on Monday regarding the status of Iran's nuclear facilities following military strikes by Israel. He reported no additional damage at the Natanz or Fordow enrichment sites.

Grossi assured that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will maintain its presence in Iran. Safeguards inspections are set to resume under the conditions outlined by Iran's NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty) obligations once safety is guaranteed.

The chief's statement, delivered to the agency's board of governors, reaffirms the ongoing commitment to monitoring Iran's nuclear activities despite regional tensions.

