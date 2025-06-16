Left Menu

Calm Amid Tension: UN Chief on Iran's Nuclear Facilities

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi updated on the state of Iran's nuclear sites after Israeli attacks. He noted no further damage at critical sites and confirmed that inspections will continue under the conditions of Iran's NPT agreements once safe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 16-06-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 14:41 IST
Rafael Grossi
  • Country:
  • Austria

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi addressed concerns on Monday regarding the status of Iran's nuclear facilities following military strikes by Israel. He reported no additional damage at the Natanz or Fordow enrichment sites.

Grossi assured that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will maintain its presence in Iran. Safeguards inspections are set to resume under the conditions outlined by Iran's NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty) obligations once safety is guaranteed.

The chief's statement, delivered to the agency's board of governors, reaffirms the ongoing commitment to monitoring Iran's nuclear activities despite regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

