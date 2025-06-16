Left Menu

GST Helpdesk Initiative Marks Eight-Year Milestone

The finance ministry announced the establishment of GST helpdesks from June 16-30 across all states to aid taxpayers. This initiative commemorates eight years of GST, introduced on July 1, 2017. The tax reform simplified the system by consolidating local taxes and has seen an increase in registered taxpayers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:30 IST
The finance ministry announced Monday the establishment of helpdesks for handling GST-related inquiries as part of the eighth anniversary celebrations of the tax system. These helpdesks, set up in central GST commissionerates nationwide, are operational from June 16-30.

Implemented on July 1, 2017, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) consolidated 17 local taxes and 13 cesses into a more streamlined, five-tiered system, simplifying the tax regime significantly.

A statement from the finance ministry on social media noted that this initiative forms part of the GST Pakhwada festivities and highlighted the impressive growth in registered taxpayers, which surged from 65 lakh in 2017 to 1.52 crore over eight years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

