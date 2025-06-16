ReNew Energy Surges in Profit with Expanding Clean Energy Portfolio

ReNew Energy Global Plc has announced a dramatic increase in net profit for the March quarter, recording Rs 313.7 crore compared to Rs 60.9 crore a year ago. This surge in profit is attributed to higher revenues, particularly from external sales of modules and cell manufacturing, as well as expanded power sales.

For the financial year 2024-25, ReNew's total income soared to Rs 10,907 crore from the previous year's Rs 9,653.1 crore. Notably, the company's clean energy portfolio has grown to an impressive 18.5 GW gross, marking one of the largest globally. The firm has also signed power purchase agreements adding 1.2 GW to its portfolio.

ReNew's ongoing strategies include completing new construction projects and capital recycling through asset sales, with anticipated earnings inclusions in adjusted EBITDA. The company's ambitious plans reflect its commitment to expanding its role in the global clean energy sector.

