Vedanta Sesa Goa's Green Leap: Mining Meets Sustainability

In a significant step towards sustainable operations, Vedanta's Sesa Goa mining arm has announced the saving of nearly 8 million energy units during FY'25, facilitated by technological upgrades and innovative strategies. These conservation measures, as highlighted by the company, can suffice to energize over 6,000 average Indian homes for a year.

The company also reported that its 65 MW waste heat recovery power plant, a facility that transforms heat from blast furnaces and coke oven flue gas into electricity, further advances its commitment to India's clean energy goals. This initiative reduces dependency on the power grid, thus promoting a circular economy, according to official statements.

Underlining the company's efforts toward ESG excellence and net-zero commitments by 2050, Vedanta Sesa Goa's operations now include a solar power shift and the introduction of Electric Vehicle Wheel Loaders, effectively lowering diesel consumption significantly. As part of their ongoing strategy, they are embedding sustainability into their core operations across all units.

(With inputs from agencies.)