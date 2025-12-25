Left Menu

Vedanta Sesa Goa's Green Leap: Mining Meets Sustainability

Vedanta's Sesa Goa arm has saved nearly 8 million energy units in FY'25 through technology upgrades and innovations. These savings could power 6,000 Indian households annually, emphasizing the company's sustainable mining efforts and contribution to India's clean energy initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 11:10 IST
Vedanta Sesa Goa's Green Leap: Mining Meets Sustainability
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards sustainable operations, Vedanta's Sesa Goa mining arm has announced the saving of nearly 8 million energy units during FY'25, facilitated by technological upgrades and innovative strategies. These conservation measures, as highlighted by the company, can suffice to energize over 6,000 average Indian homes for a year.

The company also reported that its 65 MW waste heat recovery power plant, a facility that transforms heat from blast furnaces and coke oven flue gas into electricity, further advances its commitment to India's clean energy goals. This initiative reduces dependency on the power grid, thus promoting a circular economy, according to official statements.

Underlining the company's efforts toward ESG excellence and net-zero commitments by 2050, Vedanta Sesa Goa's operations now include a solar power shift and the introduction of Electric Vehicle Wheel Loaders, effectively lowering diesel consumption significantly. As part of their ongoing strategy, they are embedding sustainability into their core operations across all units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025