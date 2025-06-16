Tensions and Markets: A Balancing Act Amidst Middle East Conflict

World shares experienced a modest rise on Monday, aided by a small retreat in oil prices, despite ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran. This geopolitical turmoil added a layer of uncertainty ahead of a week dense with central bank deliberations.

The conflict's escalation coincided with the G7 summit in Canada, amidst strained international relations following U.S. tariffs. Investors, however, remained composed as markets held steady, with S&P 500 futures advancing 0.6% and Brent crude prices dipping slightly.

Attention is now focused on the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting, amid enduring intrigue over potential interest rate adjustments. Meanwhile, Europe's STOXX 600 index and Gulf markets demonstrated recovery, a sign of cautious optimism in otherwise volatile economic conditions.

