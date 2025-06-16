Wall Street's Tango: Oil Drops, Fed Holds as Markets React
U.S. stock index futures rose as oil prices eased amidst the Israel-Iran conflict, while investors geared up for the Federal Reserve meeting. The market sees calm as the Fed is expected to leave rates unchanged this week, with attention on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments and monetary policy projections.
U.S. stock index futures saw a rise on Monday, buoyed by falling oil prices though tensions remain high between Israel and Iran. Markets are looking towards the Federal Reserve meeting for further direction.
Despite heightened geopolitical tensions, the oil market remained stable as crude prices retreated from their peak following airstrikes, which did not impact production facilities. This development has alleviated some inflation fears among investors.
Key economic indicators this week, including retail sales and jobless claims, will inform traders who are anticipating potential rate cuts by the Fed this year. Meanwhile, recent market fluctuations also reflected corporate shifts, notably Trump's new mobile network affecting telecom shares.
