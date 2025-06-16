Left Menu

High Stakes: Madras HC Summons MLA and ADGP in Alleged Abduction Case

The Madras High Court summons MLA Poovai M Jagan Moorthy and ADGP HM Jayaram over an abduction case. Ordered by Justice P Velmurugan, they must appear today or face possible arrest by Tiruvalangadu police. The MLA, accused of involvement, seeks anticipatory bail, alleging police misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 19:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Madras High Court issued a summons for Poovai M Jagan Moorthy, a Member of the Legislative Assembly, and HM Jayaram, Additional Director General of Police, concerning an alleged abduction case. Justice P Velmurugan mandated their appearance, cautioning that non-compliance would result in their arrest by Tiruvalangadu police in Tiruvallur district.

This directive came as the court considered an anticipatory bail request from Jagan Moorthy, who represents the Kilvaithinakuppam reserved constituency in Vellore district, having been elected during the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He competed under the AIADMK party symbol while affiliated with the Puratchi Bharatham party. The MLA's defense, presented by senior counsel S Prabakaran, insists on his non-involvement in the alleged crime, accusing law enforcement of wrongful arrest intentions.

The case has captured significant attention, highlighting alleged collusion between a current legislator and a senior police figure. The court will continue to assess the matter, expecting further submissions during the coming appearance of both Moorthy and the ADGP. (ANI)

