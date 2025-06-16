Left Menu

Stocks Climb Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Central Bank Anticipation

U.S. stock indexes rose as oil prices declined following geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, which did not affect crude production. Investors are focused on upcoming central bank meetings amidst international strains aggravated by U.S. tariff policies. Analysts predict potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts by September.

Updated: 16-06-2025 20:55 IST
U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday as oil prices fell from last week's highs, despite continued geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran. The conflict has not impacted crude production and exports, offering relief to investors ahead of a week filled with pivotal central bank meetings.

As Group of Seven leaders convened for annual talks in Canada, markets responded positively to reports that Iran was seeking to de-escalate its conflict with Israel. This follows a turbulent Friday session where oil surged by 7%, causing Wall Street indexes to drop by over 1%. Investors are cautiously optimistic, anticipating two Federal Reserve rate cuts by December.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields decreased slightly, alongside a global uptick in stocks. European and Gulf markets rebounded, while rising retail sales and industrial output boosted Chinese blue chips. Looking ahead, upcoming central bank meetings in Norway, Sweden, and Japan are in focus as investors remain attentive to shifts in monetary policy.

