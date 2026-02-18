Gold and Silver Surge Amid Market Uncertainty and Federal Reserve Anticipation

Gold prices experienced a resurgence on Wednesday, gaining 1.2% in value, bouncing back from a one-week low amid low market liquidity. This comes as market participants eagerly anticipate the release of the Federal Reserve's January meeting minutes, which will provide insights into the future direction of interest rates. U.S. gold futures for April delivery mirrored this trend with a 1% rise.

Director of Kedia Commodities, Ajay Kedia, described the price movement as a 'technical bounce' following Tuesday's decline, as geopolitical tensions eased. Investors await Friday's release of the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditure report for December, which could offer further clues regarding interest rate trends. The CME FedWatch Tool reflects current market expectations for a possible rate cut in June.

In the geopolitical arena, Iran and the U.S. reached a preliminary understanding about nuclear talks. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump urged haste in U.S.-mediated peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Geneva. These developments, along with ongoing discussions within the U.S. Federal Reserve, shape the complex backdrop against which gold prices react. According to analyst Matt Simpson, gold is likely to fluctuate within the $4,700 to $5,100 range near term.

