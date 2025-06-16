Himachal's Leap Into International Recruitment with HPSEDC License

The Ministry of External Affairs has granted a significant Recruitment Agent License (RAL) to Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC), allowing the state-run body to initiate recruitment activities for Indian workers destined for foreign employers. The official release from the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Office reported that this development aligns Himachal with other pioneering states that facilitate overseas employment at a governmental level, reducing dependence on private agents.

According to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, this move aims to protect job seekers from fraudulent practices by providing a government-regulated channel for overseas employment. Sukhu emphasized that it will ensure genuine job opportunities and compliance with international employment norms. Earlier, during a visit to the Una Assembly constituency, he unveiled several development projects worth Rs 25.79 crore, focusing on education and infrastructure enhancement.

He inaugurated new educational facilities, including a building at Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Una, reinforcing the academic environment with an investment of Rs 8.79 crore. He also opened an advanced academic block at Government Degree College, Una, comprised of smart classrooms and modern laboratories, costing Rs 12 crore. Additionally, a foundation was laid for a new girls' hostel on the campus, improving accessibility to education for rural students. Plans to convert the Una school into a co-educational institution follow the CBSE pattern, alongside recruitment initiatives for expert English-medium teachers, TGT arts, medical, non-medical, and JBT positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)