Global Markets Calm as Iran Seeks Truce Amid Tensions

Global stock indexes showed signs of recovery after a turbulent week, as Iran's efforts to deescalate tensions with Israel bolstered investor confidence. Reports of peace negotiations sent oil prices lower, and central banks' forthcoming meetings remained in the spotlight.

Sources indicated that Iran requested U.S. President Donald Trump to mediate a truce, which coincided with a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and an uptick in global stock markets. Meanwhile, European and Gulf stocks also rebounded strongly.

Amid the geopolitical developments, economic data and central bank meetings around the world are expected to guide market movements further. The Federal Reserve's data-driven approach is anticipated to lead to potential rate cuts by year-end.

