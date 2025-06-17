Left Menu

Global Markets Calm as Iran Seeks Truce Amid Tensions

Stock indexes recovered after Iran sought peace with Israel following a surprise attack. Oil prices dropped, and central bank meetings took center stage. Global stock markets gained, with key focus turning to the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting and various economic data releases.

Global stock indexes showed signs of recovery after a turbulent week, as Iran's efforts to deescalate tensions with Israel bolstered investor confidence. Reports of peace negotiations sent oil prices lower, and central banks' forthcoming meetings remained in the spotlight.

Sources indicated that Iran requested U.S. President Donald Trump to mediate a truce, which coincided with a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and an uptick in global stock markets. Meanwhile, European and Gulf stocks also rebounded strongly.

Amid the geopolitical developments, economic data and central bank meetings around the world are expected to guide market movements further. The Federal Reserve's data-driven approach is anticipated to lead to potential rate cuts by year-end.

