Oxford Street's Transformation: A Pedestrian's Paradise in the Making

London's iconic Oxford Street is on the brink of a major transformation, with plans to pedestrianise the shopping district gaining momentum. Mayor Sadiq Khan announced on Tuesday that widespread public support has moved the initiative from proposal to impending reality.

This ambitious plan mirrors successful pedestrianisation projects in Times Square, New York, and La Rambla, Barcelona, which have revitalised and drawn fresh interest to the areas. Khan emphasized the goal of re-establishing Oxford Street as a global leader in shopping and leisure, framing it as an accessible, world-class space.

Currently, Oxford Street must navigate legislative challenges and reroute buses to launch this traffic-free vision. The government is collaborating with the mayor's office to ensure the new public space not only attracts tourists but also fosters business growth and job creation, as prominent stores have shuttered in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)