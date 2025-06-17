Malaysia's Sawit Kinabalu Group Boosts India's Palm Oil Dreams

In a significant development, the Malaysian state agency Sawit Kinabalu Group has announced the supply of 1.5 million palm oil seeds to India's Patanjali Group. This initiative is part of a broader five-year agreement intended to invigorate India's palm oil cultivation landscape and reduce its import reliance.

While Malaysia remains a key palm oil supplier to India, this marks the first instance of a state agency inking a deal specifically for seed supply. Sawit Kinabalu Group's seed division, boasting an annual capacity of 10 million seeds, facilitates this distribution. The company also extends advisory services to ensure optimal growth conditions.

With India's ambition to expand oil palm cultivation significantly, Sawit Kinabalu's collaboration with Patanjali Group includes plans for a new palm oil mill in Northeast India. The move is a testament to the ongoing efforts under India's National Mission on Edible Oils to boost domestic production and achieve self-sufficiency in the palm oil sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)