Left Menu

Ankit Jain Takes the Helm at Mahindra TEQO

Mahindra TEQO, a part of the Mahindra Group, has appointed Ankit Jain as CEO. Jain, with 18 years of experience in renewable energy, has previously led projects at Mahindra Susten. His appointment aims to propel TEQO towards becoming a global leader in renewable energy asset management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 13:29 IST
Ankit Jain Takes the Helm at Mahindra TEQO
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra TEQO, the renewable energy asset management segment of the Mahindra Group, announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Ankit Jain as its new Chief Executive Officer. The appointment is seen as a strategic move to enhance its leadership in the renewable energy sector.

With more than 18 years of expertise in renewable energy project development and digital transformation, Jain previously played a crucial role at Mahindra Susten, where he was instrumental in managing multi-gigawatt projects and spearheading ESG initiatives. His wealth of experience positions him uniquely to lead Mahindra TEQO's ambitious growth strategy.

Mahindra TEQO's portfolio includes utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and rooftop solar assets, backed by robust operational experience in diverse climates and geographies. The company believes Jain's appointment is a pivotal step towards establishing TEQO as a global benchmark in renewable asset management intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025