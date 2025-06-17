Ankit Jain Takes the Helm at Mahindra TEQO

Mahindra TEQO, the renewable energy asset management segment of the Mahindra Group, announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Ankit Jain as its new Chief Executive Officer. The appointment is seen as a strategic move to enhance its leadership in the renewable energy sector.

With more than 18 years of expertise in renewable energy project development and digital transformation, Jain previously played a crucial role at Mahindra Susten, where he was instrumental in managing multi-gigawatt projects and spearheading ESG initiatives. His wealth of experience positions him uniquely to lead Mahindra TEQO's ambitious growth strategy.

Mahindra TEQO's portfolio includes utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and rooftop solar assets, backed by robust operational experience in diverse climates and geographies. The company believes Jain's appointment is a pivotal step towards establishing TEQO as a global benchmark in renewable asset management intelligence.

