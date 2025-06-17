Left Menu

Delhi University Launches Unified Admission Portal for 2025

Delhi University has initiated the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for 2025-26 UG admissions. The platform allows CUET-UG aspirants to apply for over 70,000 seats across 69 colleges. Registration requires a CUET number and a nominal fee, integrating various quotas including sports and ECA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 13:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Delhi University officially launched its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, marking the start of the admission process for undergraduate courses in the 2025-26 academic session. This announcement was made by Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh during a press conference.

The CSAS portal will function as a single-window admission platform for students vying for over 70,000 undergraduate seats available across 69 affiliated colleges. Aspiring candidates can now register using their CUET application number alongside personal details. Post the declaration of CUET-UG results, students will have the opportunity to choose their preferred courses and colleges.

The registration fee is set at Rs 250 for candidates falling under the General, OBC, and EWS categories, while SC/ST and PwBD candidates will pay Rs 100. A total of 79 undergraduate programs, featuring more than 183 BA course combinations, will be offered this year. The admission procedure will unfold in multiple phases, with an integral reliance on CUET scores. Notably, supernumerary quotas, including sports and ECA categories, will also be incorporated into this system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

