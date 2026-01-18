Broadcast Battle: AIFF's Quest for ISL 2025-26 Rights
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) releases a Request for Proposal (RFP) for broadcast rights of the 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL) season. Bidders must meet specific financial and operational criteria. The season, featuring all 14 clubs, will proceed after resolving previous organizational challenges.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has officially released a Request for Proposal (RFP) for broadcast rights concerning the truncated 2025-26 season of the Indian Super League (ISL), scheduled to commence on February 14. This move follows a series of negotiations amid previous disruptions.
The upcoming season will feature all 14 clubs engaging in 91 matches played on a home and away basis, with significant backing from the sports ministry resolving earlier disagreements. Bidders must submit clarifications by January 27, with bids due by February 1 and opening scheduled for February 2.
Bidders are required to demonstrate a net worth of at least Rs 10 crore and show experience in broadcasting or streaming notable sports events. The broadcast deal seeks financially strong and experienced entities to ensure a smooth delivery of the season.
