Broadcast Battle: AIFF's Quest for ISL 2025-26 Rights

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has officially released a Request for Proposal (RFP) for broadcast rights concerning the truncated 2025-26 season of the Indian Super League (ISL), scheduled to commence on February 14. This move follows a series of negotiations amid previous disruptions.

The upcoming season will feature all 14 clubs engaging in 91 matches played on a home and away basis, with significant backing from the sports ministry resolving earlier disagreements. Bidders must submit clarifications by January 27, with bids due by February 1 and opening scheduled for February 2.

Bidders are required to demonstrate a net worth of at least Rs 10 crore and show experience in broadcasting or streaming notable sports events. The broadcast deal seeks financially strong and experienced entities to ensure a smooth delivery of the season.

