Justice Sought: Family Voices Satisfaction Over Malawi Murder Probe

The family of Raja Raghuvanshi expressed approval of the Meghalaya police's investigation into his murder, urging life imprisonment for Sonam Raghuvanshi, the accused. Authorities have made progress, uncovering a weapon; meanwhile, victim's brothers call for deeper probes, including narco tests, to unearth the truth and deliver justice swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 14:58 IST
Justice Sought: Family Voices Satisfaction Over Malawi Murder Probe
Raja Raghuvanshi's brother Sachin Raghuvanshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The family of Raja Raghuvanshi has expressed satisfaction with the Meghalaya police's investigation into his murder, demanding life imprisonment for Sonam Raghuvanshi, the primary suspect.

Sachin and Vipin Raghuvanshi, brothers of the victim, praised the police efforts and called for stricter actions against the accused. Sachin expressed concerns over Meghalaya being defamed due to the incident.

A forensic team, alongside the State Disaster Response Force, arrived at the crime scene for reconstruction while top officials reiterated their commitment to filing a chargesheet promptly as community outcry continues for comprehensive justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

