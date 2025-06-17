Justice Sought: Family Voices Satisfaction Over Malawi Murder Probe
The family of Raja Raghuvanshi expressed approval of the Meghalaya police's investigation into his murder, urging life imprisonment for Sonam Raghuvanshi, the accused. Authorities have made progress, uncovering a weapon; meanwhile, victim's brothers call for deeper probes, including narco tests, to unearth the truth and deliver justice swiftly.
- Country:
- India
The family of Raja Raghuvanshi has expressed satisfaction with the Meghalaya police's investigation into his murder, demanding life imprisonment for Sonam Raghuvanshi, the primary suspect.
Sachin and Vipin Raghuvanshi, brothers of the victim, praised the police efforts and called for stricter actions against the accused. Sachin expressed concerns over Meghalaya being defamed due to the incident.
A forensic team, alongside the State Disaster Response Force, arrived at the crime scene for reconstruction while top officials reiterated their commitment to filing a chargesheet promptly as community outcry continues for comprehensive justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages
NCLAT sets aside direction for forensic audit of Golden Tobacco, reinstates Resolution Professional
Prime Suspect Sonam Raghuvanshi Captured in Alleged Contract Killing
Court Summons Forensic Chief in Kejriwal Property Defacement Case
Mysterious Case of Indore Couple: Sonam Raghuvanshi Found Amidst Rising Questions