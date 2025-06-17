Left Menu

Newlywed Woman from UP Chooses Lover Over Husband, Sparks Drama in Budaun

A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district eloped with her lover just days after her marriage, prompting a surprising reaction from her husband. Both families reached a mutual settlement, returning wedding gifts. The incident echoes a recent murder case involving newlyweds in Meghalaya, sparking discussions about relationship trust and safety.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic turn of events, a recently married woman from Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh left her husband to elope with her lover. The incident occurred shortly after her marriage to Sunil on May 17. After spending only nine days at her in-laws' residence, she visited her maternal home and subsequently fled with her alleged lover.

The unexpected move led Sunil to file a missing person report. To everyone's surprise, the woman appeared at the police station, expressing her desire to live with her lover. Local police helped the families reach a mutual agreement, returning wedding gifts without pursuing legal action.

This incident mirrors the infamous case of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, whose murder on a honeymoon sparked nationwide conversations about trust in relationships. Raja's wife and her alleged accomplices were arrested for the crime, drawing further attention to the complex dynamics of modern marriages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

