Mystery of the Pabbar River: Unraveling the Shimla Murder Case

Two Nepalese men were arrested for allegedly murdering a fellow countryman, disfiguring his face, following a dispute in Shimla's Chirgaon area. The suspects, apprehended in Kullu, had assaulted the victim using stones and a sharp weapon near the Pabbar river. Police investigations continue into the case.

In a dramatic breakthrough, police have apprehended two Nepalese nationals allegedly involved in the brutal murder of a compatriot in the Chirgaon area of Shimla district. The suspects, identified as Lalit Rana and Shahbir Luvar, are accused of disfiguring the victim following a dispute.

The incident came to light when an unidentified body was discovered near the Pabbar river, leading local authorities to launch an investigation. Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh revealed that CCTV footage played a crucial role in tracing the suspects, as it showed the victim, Rakesh Pratap, in the company of Rana and Luvar shortly before his death.

The duo reportedly attacked Pratap after a minor altercation, using stones and a sharp weapon. They were eventually traced to Kullu district, where they were hiding to avoid detection. The case highlights the importance of registering tenants and migrant workers, as stressed by the police, to prevent such incidents in the future.

