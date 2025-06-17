Left Menu

Strategic Energy Ties: Russia and China Bolster Gas Collaboration Amid Middle East Turmoil

Rising tensions in the Middle East are driving Russia and China towards finalizing the Power of Siberia-2 gas deal. Political and economic discussions are expected during Putin's visit to China in September, as the two nations work to boost trade and cooperation amid Western sanctions and regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:16 IST
Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Russia aims to finalize a gas deal with China by year's end, facilitated through accelerating negotiations for the Power of Siberia-2 pipeline. This development was revealed by Kirill Babaev, head of a think-tank advising the Russian government on Chinese affairs, speaking to Reuters.

The proposed pipeline would supply 50 billion cubic meters of gas annually to China. Given the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, disrupting traditional energy channels, China might find it advantageous to increase northern energy supplies. Babaev emphasized that the energy deal could ensure China's constant energy supply.

President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to China in September, following President Xi Jinping's past visit to Moscow, highlights the strengthening political and economic ties between the countries. As Western sanctions continue to challenge Russia post its 2022 Ukraine invasion, trade with China remains crucial, though it faced fluctuations recently.

