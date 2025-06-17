Left Menu

Flights Diverted and Relief from Heat as Monsoon Advances Across Regions

Twelve flights were redirected from Delhi due to adverse weather caused by rain and gusty winds. The India Meteorological Department predicts moderate to heavy rain in various regions, while the Southwest Monsoon advances, bringing relief to many areas suffering from high temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve flights bound for Delhi were diverted between 3 PM and 4 PM on Tuesday as rain and gusty winds disrupted operations, airport sources confirmed. The unexpected adverse weather provided much-needed relief from the capital's high temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert forecasting light to moderate rainfall across several regions, including Bihar, East Rajasthan, and the national capital. Some areas may witness heavy rainfall, with the IMD identifying Uttar Pradesh and North Interior Karnataka among the affected locations.

In addition, the Southwest Monsoon has advanced into parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, and across other states, with conditions favoring further progression over the next two days. Low-pressure areas over Bangladesh and Gujarat indicate potential for further rain in those regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

