EU-US Trade Negotiations: A Complex Path to Agreement

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the complexity of trade negotiations with the United States, aiming for an agreement by the July 9 deadline. Her comments followed criticism from President Donald Trump, who labeled the EU's stance as "unfair."

Speaking at the G7 summit in Canada, von der Leyen expressed optimism about the progress of the negotiations, stating, "It's complex, but we are advancing, that is good, and I push hard to pick up more speed." She remains hopeful that the talks will yield positive results despite the challenges.

Additionally, von der Leyen commented on the rise in oil prices, indicating there is no immediate pressure to further reduce the cap on Russian oil imports. This stance reflects the broader economic considerations currently influencing EU policy.

