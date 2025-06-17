Market Volatility: British Equities Dip Amid Middle East Tensions and Central Bank Decisions

British equities experienced a decline in a sweeping sell-off on Tuesday, driven by escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel, which affected investor sentiment. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell by 0.4%, with the majority of its components ending in the red. Despite the drop, the index remains near its all-time highs.

As the Israel-Iran conflict moved into its fifth day, U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at deploying top officials to discuss matters with the Islamic Republic. Trump also left the G7 summit in Canada early, after inking a trade agreement with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Financial heavyweights HSBC, Standard Chartered, and Barclays were hit hard, each losing over 1%. The travel sector also suffered, with IAG and Wizz Air witnessing significant decreases in their shares. In contrast, oil-related stocks like BP and Shell climbed over 1%, aided by tensions in the Middle East driving up oil prices. Central bank meetings this week, including the Bank of England's, will hold attention as both central banks are predicted to maintain their interest rates.

