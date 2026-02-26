Jeeno Thitikul's Struggles at HSBC Women's World Championship

In a stunning start to the HSBC Women's World Championship, top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul faltered, shooting a 1-over 73 and trailing by seven strokes from the leader. Having previously won in her native Thailand, Thitikul's performance was watched keenly among a star-studded field in Singapore.

American Auston Kim, after birdieing two of her final three holes, took a one-stroke lead over China's Yan Liu with a 66. The leaderboard shows stiff competition, with five players tied for third place at 68, including Haeran Ryu. Notably, defending champion Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson both posted scores of 70.

With the tournament being part of the LPGA's early Asian swing, expectations remain high as players like Charley Hull and Minjee Lee, also in top rankings, vie for victory. Yet, Kim remarked on improvements since last year's tournament, crediting work with her mental coach for her progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)