Voltage Surge: A Critical Failure in Spanish Grid Management

A government report has identified the Spanish grid operator REE's miscalculations as a key factor in the massive blackout affecting Spain and Portugal on April 28. The report criticizes power generators like nuclear and gas-fired plants for failing to stabilize voltage levels on that day.

Spanish Energy Minister Sara Aagesen acknowledged the grid's inability to manage a voltage surge due to insufficient voltage control programming. She cited various potential causes for the surge, including lightning, equipment faults, and grid instability.

Partly state-owned REE did not fully utilize thermal power stations, compounding the grid's challenges during the surge. Consequently, the government plans to implement measures to enhance grid strength and integrate more closely with the European electrical grid.

