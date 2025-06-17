Left Menu

Voltage Surge: A Critical Failure in Spanish Grid Management

A government investigation revealed that a failure by Spanish grid operator REE to calculate the correct energy mix contributed to a major blackout in Spain and Portugal. The surge in voltage, exacerbated by inadequate voltage control and planning, led to extensive power outages and disruptions across the Iberian Peninsula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:02 IST
Voltage Surge: A Critical Failure in Spanish Grid Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A government report has identified the Spanish grid operator REE's miscalculations as a key factor in the massive blackout affecting Spain and Portugal on April 28. The report criticizes power generators like nuclear and gas-fired plants for failing to stabilize voltage levels on that day.

Spanish Energy Minister Sara Aagesen acknowledged the grid's inability to manage a voltage surge due to insufficient voltage control programming. She cited various potential causes for the surge, including lightning, equipment faults, and grid instability.

Partly state-owned REE did not fully utilize thermal power stations, compounding the grid's challenges during the surge. Consequently, the government plans to implement measures to enhance grid strength and integrate more closely with the European electrical grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025